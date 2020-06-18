Sad about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the fanatic takes his life; leaves a suicide note | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput surprised the entire nation when he died of suicide on June 14 in his Bandra apartment. It has left the entire fraternity movie shaken.

Now, according to the latest reports, a boy, who was a great admirer of Sushant, from Bairley, Uttar Pradesh, studying in the tenth standard, committed suicide after learning of Sushant’s death.

Before taking this drastic step, he left a suicide note. In his note, he allegedly wrote: “If he can do it, why can’t I?”

Meanwhile, former actor co-star Kriti Sanon, who worked with him on “Raabta,” posted an emotional note for the actor today. Kriti posted retroactive selfies with the late actor and expressed that he always prayed for Sushant’s happiness. moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I wish you had people around you to spend THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t rejected those who loved you … I wish I could fix something that broke inside you … I couldn’t. I wish so many things … A part of my heart has gone with you … and a part will always keep you alive … You never stopped praying for your happiness and you never will … ”

Earlier this morning, Ankita Lokhande was seen stopping at the actor’s residence to offer her condolences to her grieving father and family. The actress reportedly only left after Sushant’s father left the apartment to board his flight home. In the videos that were circulating, the actress was harassed by paparazzi when leaving the house.

A few years ago, Ankita and Sushant were reportedly forced to get married, but sadly they split up due to reasons best known to them.

Actress Sonam Kapoor came to the defense of Ankita in recent days when fans and trolls ‘blamed’ the actress for the tragic disappearance of SSR.

Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts with ace performances in films such as “Kedarnath and” Chhichhore. “The 34-year-old actor’s last rites were performed by his family in Mumbai. Police have recorded the statement of his sister and close friend Mahesh. Shetty: A TOI report quoted a police officer: “Rajput’s sister said she had no financial problems but was under treatment for depression for the past six months. Her friend Shetty said the actor had called him early Sunday. But he did not respond. He said that if he had, the situation could have been different. ” Sushant’s last rites were held yesterday in Mumbai and several Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to the 34-year-old actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’, which also starred in Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. His next is Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming ‘Dil Bechara’ to be released on an OTT platform.