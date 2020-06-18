Kriti Sanon shares a heartwarming note for Sushant Singh Rajput, “I wish you hadn’t rejected those who loved you … I wish I could have arranged that.”

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput co-star of ‘Raabta’ Kriti Sanon wrote a poignant note for the actor, who passed away on June 14. Kriti posted retroactive selfies with the late actor and expressed that he always prayed for Sushant’s happiness. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy … but it has completely broken me knowing that you had a moment in your life when Dying felt easier or better than Living. I wish you had people around you to spend THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t rejected those who loved you … I wish I could fix something that broke inside you … I couldn’t. I wish so many things … A part of my heart has gone with you … and a part will always keep you alive … You never stopped praying for your happiness and you never will … ”

Kriti Sanon had attended the last Sushant rites yesterday, performed by the family of the late actor in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi also paid their last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts with his last on-screen performance in “Chhichhore”, which hit the screens in 2019. The 34-year-old actor had been working on Mukesh Chhabra directed “Dil Bechara”, which will now be remembered as his last act in screen.

