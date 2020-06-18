India Border conflict with China: Forces on almost warlike alert throughout LAC, ready to “impose costs” on China | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India will now impose costs on China every time it tries its favorite salami cutting tactics in a bid to gradually take territory, a move that marks a decisive change in India’s long-standing border management policy to keep in Much of the “peace and quiet” along the royal line of control, main official sources said.The “days of walk-in options for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are over,” the sources said, even as the Indian military was placed on its highest alert status throughout the 3,488 km LAC, as well as the east coast after the bloody skirmish in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh, left 20 Indian soldiers dead on Monday night.India-China showdown: full coverageChina has also further strengthened its military constructions throughout LAC, especially in the areas off the Galwan Valley, Daulat Beg Oldi, Depsang, Chushul and other similar areas in eastern Ladakh.But the Indian defense establishment is not too disturbed, with a declared almost warlike alert throughout LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh with the Army well prepared to handle any contingency. The LAC in eastern Ladakh, for example, has more than 15,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the front areas, with more backing them in the rear.India China showdown live updates“Our soldiers will not back down. There will be no compromise on our territorial integrity. China has played this map aggression game too many times for too long. They transgress our territory, make claims arbitrarily, keep repeating them as if they were true, and then paint India as the aggressor, “said a source.

This will no longer be allowed, as the EPL is done to “bear losses” for every attempt it makes to take territory, he added. This new hard line comes after a series of meetings in South Block, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewing the border situation in Ladakh with senior military officers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Indian defense establishment is also rethinking the protocol followed by its soldiers not to carry firearms in the front areas throughout LAC in the face of continued PLA belligerence. “The EPL has breached all established bilateral border management agreements and protocols, including the specific provisions of the 2013 Border Defense Cooperation Agreement (BDCA),” the source said.

Although the EPL has been harassing Indian forces with repeated forays into LAC for a long time, the number has increased since the 73-day confrontation in the Bhutanese territory of Doklam near the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet union in June-August of 2017.

From 296 such incursions or transgressions in 2016, they increased to 473 in 2017, 404 in 2018 and 663 in 2019. The EPL has also increasingly shown aggressive and assertive behavior in some new areas such as the Galwan Valley region and the sector Naku La in the north of Sikkim.

Shortly after the violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops on the north bank of Pangong Tso (Tso means lake) from May 5 to 6, another took place in Naku La on May 9. The skirmish in the Galwan Valley region on Monday night, of course, topped them all in terms of violence and deaths on both sides, the first time in 45 years.

