Fans demand justice. For Sushant Singh Rajput, ask Shekhar Kapoor to reveal the names of the people who dropped the star. Read your reply

Rumita Patel
 |  Jun 18, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sparked a conversation about the stark realities of show business, especially for “strangers” with the aspiration to become a Bollywood star.

Among the many names that cited the hypocrisy of various industry experts for their “empty” condolences, was director Shekhar Kapur, who in a shocking tweet revealed that he knew the people who disappointed Sushant.

“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people who disappointed you so much that you would cry over my shoulder. I wish I had been around for the last 6 months. I wish you would have contacted me, ”he said in a tweet.

“What happened to you was his Karma. It is not yours. #SushantSinghRajput ”he added.

On Tuesday, the director shared some “life lessons” in a tweet that read: “Vulnerability to humility. Passion. Devotion. Essential to any form of creativity. Even making movies. Producers often and unfortunately see these qualities as weaknesses to take advantage of. ”

His tweets prompted fans to ask him to reveal the names of the industry experts he was hinting at. Demanding #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, fans flooded the director’s Twitter account urging him to speak up and, in turn, “save lives” of others like Sushant.

Kapur eventually responded to all requests, but declined to release any names. He simply said, “Naming few people is worthless. They are themselves products and victims of a “system” against which everyone protests. If you really care, if you are really angry, take down the system. Not the individual. That is guerilla warfare. Not a jet of anger.



