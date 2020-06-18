Fans demand justice. For Sushant Singh Rajput, ask Shekhar Kapoor to reveal the names of the people who dropped the star. Read your reply

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sparked a conversation about the stark realities of show business, especially for “strangers” with the aspiration to become a Bollywood star.

Among the many names that cited the hypocrisy of various industry experts for their “empty” condolences, was director Shekhar Kapur, who in a shocking tweet revealed that he knew the people who disappointed Sushant.

“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people who disappointed you so much that you would cry over my shoulder. I wish I had been around for the last 6 months. I wish you would have contacted me, ”he said in a tweet.



I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people who disappointed you so much that you would cry … https://t.co/sY8DzxWjZN & mdash; Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) 1592204575000

“What happened to you was his Karma. It is not yours. #SushantSinghRajput ”he added.

On Tuesday, the director shared some “life lessons” in a tweet that read: “Vulnerability to humility. Passion. Devotion. Essential to any form of creativity. Even making movies. Producers often and unfortunately see these qualities as weaknesses to take advantage of. ”



Lessons of life: vulnerability to humility. Passion. Devotion. Essential for any form of creativity. Even make movies … https://t.co/Vqpxu8sURC & mdash; Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) 1592286491000

His tweets prompted fans to ask him to reveal the names of the industry experts he was hinting at. Demanding #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, fans flooded the director’s Twitter account urging him to speak up and, in turn, “save lives” of others like Sushant.

@shekharkapur Lord, if you know the Truth, speak up so that you can save more life. & mdash; Vinay goswami (@ vinaygoswami24) 1592287942000

@shekharkapur Pls reveal their names, this shouldn’t end like this. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput & mdash; Sùjith (@Sk_twitzz) 1592287137000

@shekharkapur But sir … why disappoint him in his death? Why not speak out against those thugs? You can save many … https://t.co/AmqoFKWIw6 & mdash; Darpan Ram Lakhan Lohia (@DarpanLohia) 1592286620000

@shekharkapur I should have spoken out against this lobby, sir. & mdash; Dr. Prashant Jaju (@docprashant_jaj) 1592286607000

Kapur eventually responded to all requests, but declined to release any names. He simply said, “Naming few people is worthless. They are themselves products and victims of a “system” against which everyone protests. If you really care, if you are really angry, take down the system. Not the individual. That is guerilla warfare. Not a jet of anger.

