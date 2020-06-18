Did you know it was Hrithik Roshan who inspired Sushant Singh Rajput to be an actor? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talented actors we have in Bollywood. The actor won millions of hearts across the country with his charming looks and brilliant performances. Sushant Singh loved watching movies, rights from his childhood, and had revealed that movies had had a big impact on his life.While Sushant was fascinated by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, did you know that it was Hrithik Roshan who inspired him to become an actor? Yes, you read it right! In her last interview with Filmfare, Sushant had opened up about her fascination with movies and their impact on her life.

Speaking of movies like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Sushant revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s characters had a huge influence on him. According to him, the SRK characters defined the kind of aspirations I have in life.

However, it was Hrithik Roshan’s “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” that inspired him to become an actor. Speaking of the same, he added: “Where Hrithik Roshan was everything in that movie as a hero should be. I bet he acts good, great dancer and a little anxious for action too, but there wasn’t much action in the movie, but I still remember that song ‘Sitaron Ki Mehfil’ … and then that ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ happened again and I was like wow, I really want to be an actor. Until then I was only fascinated by the characters Shah Rukh made. And then there was this guy who was everything. ”



Sushant Singh Rajput has movies like “Kai Po Che”, “M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore” and others to his credit.

