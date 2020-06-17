China News: Defiant China confirms casualties but remains silent in numbers | India News
While the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not mention any victims on its part, an EPL spokesman said there were “serious clashes and casualties.” A senior editor for the CCP spokesman Global Times also said he had confirmation that China had suffered casualties. However, they were both silent on the numbers.
Western command spokesman Zhang Shuili said there was a strong physical conflict between the two sides, resulting in casualties. He also claimed that the Galwan River Valley region belonged to China and that Indian troops were carrying out illegal activities on Chinese territory.
The spokesman also accused India of violating the agreement on the border issue and the consensus reached in the talks at the level of the Chinese-Indian military commander. He also called for India to take no provocative action and resolve problems through dialogue, while blaming Indian troops for damaging relations between the 2 armies and also between the people of India and China.
However, Chinese action and attempts to blame India, as a former ambassador to China told ToI, seemed to ensure real ground control when LAC was not agreed.
“They are violating all agreements between 2 countries. Especially 1993 and 1996. The 1993 agreement on the maintenance of peace and tranquility throughout LAC says that we will jointly clarify and confirm LAC. They are trying to do it unilaterally,” he said. the retired diplomat, adding that violence in LAC will increase tensions substantially.
The sharp Global Times stepped forward and warned India not to be arrogant as China would not shy away from a confrontation.
“As far as I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical shock. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misinterpret China’s restraint as weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we are not afraid of him, “editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted.
He went on to say that the Chinese side did not release several PLA victims in clashes with Indian soldiers to avoid stoking the public mood. “I understand that the Chinese side does not want people from the two countries to compare the number of victims to avoid stoking the public mood. This is Beijing goodwill,” he said in another tweet.
After one of its reporters tweeted that 5 EPL soldiers had been subpoenaed, citing an Indian news channel, the publication also clarified that it had never made any comment on the number of victims.