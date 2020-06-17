China News: Defiant China confirms casualties but remains silent in numbers | India News

India Top Headlines

A defiant China blamed India for the violent confrontation in LAC, saying Indian troops illegally crossed the border twice and launched “provocative attacks.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it filed a strong protest and “solemn representation” asking India to “strictly” restrict its front-line troops and not to make any “unilateral movements.”

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not mention any victims on its part, an EPL spokesman said there were “serious clashes and casualties.” A senior editor for the CCP spokesman Global Times also said he had confirmation that China had suffered casualties. However, they were both silent on the numbers.

LAC clash: 20 soldiers die in China’s worst clash in 53 years Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, died Monday and others were seriously injured in a violent physical skirmish with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on Monday. Indian casualties could increase further. The fighting lasted for several hours until midnight with PLA troops in far greater numbers and armed with studded iron rods and stones.

Western command spokesman Zhang Shuili said there was a strong physical conflict between the two sides, resulting in casualties. He also claimed that the Galwan River Valley region belonged to China and that Indian troops were carrying out illegal activities on Chinese territory.

The spokesman also accused India of violating the agreement on the border issue and the consensus reached in the talks at the level of the Chinese-Indian military commander. He also called for India to take no provocative action and resolve problems through dialogue, while blaming Indian troops for damaging relations between the 2 armies and also between the people of India and China.

The PLA violated the withdrawal commitment, we will defend the borders: India India blamed China directly for starting violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, which caused casualties on both sides and a serious escalation of hostilities with deaths for the first time since Tulung La in 1975, when India lost more than 10 men in a fight with China. troops. India rejected the accusation that the Indian troops had acted provocatively.

However, Chinese action and attempts to blame India, as a former ambassador to China told ToI, seemed to ensure real ground control when LAC was not agreed.

“They are violating all agreements between 2 countries. Especially 1993 and 1996. The 1993 agreement on the maintenance of peace and tranquility throughout LAC says that we will jointly clarify and confirm LAC. They are trying to do it unilaterally,” he said. the retired diplomat, adding that violence in LAC will increase tensions substantially.

It is a privilege to die for the nation, I am proud of my son: Colonel Babu’s father “I knew that one day we could hear this news, I was mentally prepared. I am proud of my son, ”said B Upendra, father of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who was martyred on Tuesday in a violent clash between border troops between India and China in Ladakh. The officer had told his parents that there was a “great gulf” between the reality on the ground and what they heard on news channels.

The sharp Global Times stepped forward and warned India not to be arrogant as China would not shy away from a confrontation.

“As far as I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical shock. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misinterpret China’s restraint as weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we are not afraid of him, “editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted.

He went on to say that the Chinese side did not release several PLA victims in clashes with Indian soldiers to avoid stoking the public mood. “I understand that the Chinese side does not want people from the two countries to compare the number of victims to avoid stoking the public mood. This is Beijing goodwill,” he said in another tweet.

After one of its reporters tweeted that 5 EPL soldiers had been subpoenaed, citing an Indian news channel, the publication also clarified that it had never made any comment on the number of victims.

