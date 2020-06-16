Was Sushant Singh Rajput getting married in November? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput left the entire nation in shock after the actor committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. While there are several theories about his sad demise circulating in the media, one report also stated that Sushant was supposed to get married in November this year.

According to a report on a news portal, Sushant’s cousin revealed that the actor and his family were preparing for the wedding preparations. They reportedly planned to pay him a visit to Mumbai shortly after the lockdown relaxation.

In elaborating further, the report further stated that they were planning a private wedding with only a few close relatives and friends present in November. However, he did not reveal the girl’s name.



Sushant was reportedly dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. Although they have never openly revealed their relationship, their outings, dinners and movie dates, and the PDAs of social networks spoke a lot about their love story. The rumored couple was also seen outside their gym after training together.

Reports also abounded that they would soon be starring in a movie together, and thus were training together for their respective characters. However, there was no confirmation or announcement of the same. Sushant and Rhea have always maintained that they were good friends.

On the work front, it was supposed to be seen later in Mukesh Chhabra’s “Dil Bechara,” co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.



Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his Mumbai residence. His servant reportedly saw him and reported to the police. Her family has flown and the funeral will be held today.