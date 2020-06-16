Sushant Singh Rajput dies: Rhea Chakraborty seen outside Cooper Hospital | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput’s premature disappearance has left Bollywood shocked. The actor passed away due to suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant was rumored to be in a relationship with Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and today she was removed from Cooper’s hospital, where Sushant was taken from his residence.

On March 11, Sushant was captured by paparazzi with his rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty outside his gym in Mumbai. The couple used to leave their gym in the past, since they trained together. Reports suggested that Sushant and Rhea were to star in a movie together. No suicide note was found at Sushant Bandra’s residence, and Mumbai police have reportedly ruled out foul play. A source had previously revealed to ETimes that Sushant’s last call was to his close friend Mahesh Shetty, but the call could not be communicated.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari directed by “Chhichhore”. The 2019 release was a huge success at the box office and starred Shraddha Kapoor as the lead.