Sister-in-law Sushant Singh Rajput dies; couldn’t bear the loss of the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s disappearance has left a permanent void in the film industry. Bollywood has lost a talented actor at a very young age. Sushant reportedly committed suicide at his residence. He was 34 years old and was reportedly having an emotionally difficult time.

And now, according to the latest reports, the wife of Sushant’s cousin, Sudha Devi, has passed away in his birthplace, Purnia in Bihar. The report further stated that it could not bear the loss of the actor. He took his last breath when Sushant’s funeral was held in Mumbai. The report also stated that he had stopped eating after learning of Sushant’s suicide.

Meanwhile, many celebrities flocked to their social media to mourn Sushant’s disappearance. Several others introduced themselves and shared that Bollywood did not support the ‘Raabta’ actor when he needed him most.

Sushant’s co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranvir Shorey and more attended the funeral in Mumbai.

It was last featured in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’. He received much appreciation and love from the audience.