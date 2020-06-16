Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra attend the last Sushant Singh Rajput rites in Mumbai

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing has devastated his fans and shocked Bollywood. The actor passed away on June 14 at his residence in Bandra and his last rites were carried out today. When the rain hit the city, Bollywood celebrities came out to pay their last respects to the star. Kriti Sanon, who shared the painting with Sushant Singh Rajput in “Raabta”, was interrupted upon reaching the actor’s last rites. Mukesh Chhabra, who had directed Sushant in his latest film “Dil Bechara”, was also captured by the paparazzi. Rajkummar Rao, co-star of Sushant Singh Rajput from his debut movie ‘Kai Po Che’, also paid his last respects to the actor. Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani was also interrupted by the actor’s latest rites.

Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon and other celebrities from city B attend the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in “Chhichhore” and her co-star in the movie Shraddha Kapoor also came to pay her last respects to the much-loved actor. Previously, paparazzi had brought Sushant’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the hospital. The couple were rumored to be in love and were reportedly to appear in a movie together. Sushant Singh Rajput hails from Patna and his family had previously come to town for his funeral.

According to reports, no suicide note was found at Sushant’s residence in Bandra and his help from the house had stated that he had been quite disturbed in recent days. Sushant’s last film will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra “Dil Bechara”, for which he had filmed before closing.