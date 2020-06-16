Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra attend the last Sushant Singh Rajput rites in Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon and other celebrities from city B attend the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in “Chhichhore” and her co-star in the movie Shraddha Kapoor also came to pay her last respects to the much-loved actor. Previously, paparazzi had brought Sushant’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the hospital. The couple were rumored to be in love and were reportedly to appear in a movie together. Sushant Singh Rajput hails from Patna and his family had previously come to town for his funeral.
According to reports, no suicide note was found at Sushant’s residence in Bandra and his help from the house had stated that he had been quite disturbed in recent days. Sushant’s last film will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra “Dil Bechara”, for which he had filmed before closing.