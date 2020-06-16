India Top Headlines

India China News: Indian Army officer, 2 Jawans killed in ‘violent clash’ with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley | India News

NEW DELHI: An officer and two Indian Army soldiers were killed along the India-China border in a violent clash with the Chinese army on Tuesday.

The violent confrontation between rival troops, in which there were also some Chinese casualties, took place near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley region, while talks were ongoing to defuse the confrontation in the region.

Indian and Chinese troops apparently clashed with sticks and stones, just like what happened on the north bank of Pangong Tso (Tso means lake) on May 5 and 6, leaving several soldiers wounded on both sides and leading to military accumulations. along the current 3,488 km Control Line from ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

“During the ongoing de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, there was a violent clash last night with victims on both sides. The loss of life on the Indian side includes one officer and two soldiers. High-ranking military officers from both sides are currently meeting at the scene to calm the situation, “the Indian army said in a statement Tuesday.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Defense Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three chiefs of service and Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. During the meeting, recent events in eastern Ladakh were discussed, according to ANI.

It is perhaps the first such incident along the Chinese border that Indian armed forces personnel have died after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had been killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

Large numbers of Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in an eyeball situation in the Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh in the past five weeks.

The incident comes days after the head of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, said that both sides began to disconnect from the Galwan Valley.

The Indian and Chinese armies are involved in a clash in Pangong Tso, the Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

A considerable number of Chinese army personnel even transgressed the de facto Indian side of the border in various areas, including Pangong Tso.

The Indian army has fiercely opposed the transgressions and demanded their immediate withdrawal to restore peace and tranquility in the area. The two sides held a series of talks in recent days to resolve the dispute.

(With contributions from agencies)

Watch Chinese climbing in Ladakh, Indian army officer, 2 martyred jawans in the Galwan Valley

Original source