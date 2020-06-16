India China Latest News: Violent confrontation in Ladakh as a result of China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the region: MEA | India News
The foreign affairs ministry said both sides suffered losses that could have been avoided if the agreement reached earlier at the top level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.
India China showdown live updates
“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always on the Indian side of LAC. We expect the same on the Chinese side,” said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava.
An Indian Army colonel and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the first such incident with fatalities after a 45-year gap. years.
“We remain firmly convinced of the need to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue,” Srivastava said.
“At the same time, we are also firmly committed to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” he added.