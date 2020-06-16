India China Latest News: Violent confrontation in Ladakh as a result of China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the region: MEA | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India said on Tuesday that the violent clash between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The foreign affairs ministry said both sides suffered losses that could have been avoided if the agreement reached earlier at the top level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always on the Indian side of LAC. We expect the same on the Chinese side,” said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

An Indian Army colonel and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the first such incident with fatalities after a 45-year gap. years.

Chinese army suffers casualties in clash with India: editor of Global Times The Chinese army suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday. “As far as I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical shock,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not elaborate.

“We remain firmly convinced of the need to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue,” Srivastava said.

“At the same time, we are also firmly committed to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” he added.

