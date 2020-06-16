Chinese army suffers casualties in clash with India: editor of Global Times
BEIJING: The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.
“As far as I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical shock,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not elaborate.
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party of China.
