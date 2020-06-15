Sushant Singh Rajput was going through a difficult time reveals that stylist Sapna Bhavnani criticizes Bollywood for not lending a hand | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput surprised everyone with his sad and premature disappearance. While the entire Bollywood fraternity is in deep shock right now, messages of condolences have come from all sides. However, it was the tweets from celebrity stylist Sapna Bhavnani that caught our attention. By sharing some photos of her with Sushant, Sapna revealed that the actor was going through some trouble.

Taking up his Twitter account, Sapna Bhavnani revealed that Sushant was having a difficult time, yet no one gave him a helping hand from the industry.



Check out her tweet here:

She wrote: “It is no secret that Sushant has been going through very difficult times in recent years.” No one in the industry defended him or lent him a hand. To tweet, today is the biggest indication of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP’

Previously, after the debacle of his movie, “Sonchiriya”, Sushant had responded to a tweet from one of his fans, talking about how he had no godfather in the industry and for him survival was difficult.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His servant reportedly saw him and reported the same to the police. Reports abounded that the Sushant was supposed to get married in November this year. Her family has flown in from Patna and her funeral will be held here in Mumbai today.



On the labor front, he was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore,’ co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and others in the title role. The actor was supposed to star in the upcoming Mukesh Chhabra movie “Dil Bechara,” co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.