Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34, no suicide note retrieved from Mumbai residence

Bollywood lost another actor when Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. While the industry is still reeling with the passing of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood now has to deal with yet another loss. Sushant was 34 years old and was well-liked for his small-screen and movie performances. According to ANI, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, confirmed additional police commissioner Dr. Manoj Sharma. “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, the Mumbai police are investigating. The police have not yet found a note,” said Mumbai police spokesman DCP Pranay Ashok. More details are expected.

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s team had shared: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We ask his fans to keep him in his thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have. ” until now. We ask the media to help us maintain privacy in this time of pain. ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput … a brilliant young actor who left too soon. He excelled on television and in movies. His rise in the world of … https://t.co/1SGDaJ0TjW & mdash; Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1592130740000

His latest release was ‘Chhichhore’, which hit the screens in 2019. He fell in love with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie, which emerged as a huge box office hit at the box office. The actor was rumored to have a relationship with Rhea Chakravorty, and the city’s paparazzi often took the couple. Sushant Singh Rajput gained massive fame with a television show and made a successful transition to film. He marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2012 and went on to deliver massive hits like ‘PK’ and ‘Kedarnath’. His biggest hit to date remains ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, where he rehearsed the role of the much-loved cricket player Dhoni from India. Sushant was well liked for his role in the film, in which he fell in love with Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. On the professional front, Sushant was seen in Mukesh Chhabra directed by ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood hit ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their regret on social media. A devastated Akshay Kumar had posted: “Honestly, this news has left me shocked and speechless … I remember seeing #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer, how much I enjoyed the film and wish I had been a part of It. Such a talented actor … God give his family strength. ” While Richa Chadha had posted: “Hands tremble … Gutted. Why friend? Why? Devastated. Too young to go … too young … just call and speak if you feel sad … please, please, they’re all here. ”