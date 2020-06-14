Sports

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said Saturday that he tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first high-profile cricket player to be infected with the deadly virus.“I have felt bad since Thursday; my body hurt a lot. I was tested and unfortunately I am a positive covid. I need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi announced on Twitter.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018, presenting 27 events (1,716 races and 48 wickets), 398 ODI (8064 races and 395 wickets) and 99 international T20s (1,416 races and 98 wickets).

He is still involved in the game and was last seen on the field in the Pakistan Super League in March.

Afridi is also actively involved in his charity work as head of a foundation that bears his name. After the coronavirus outbreak, he was seen outdoors on many occasions, mainly for his charity work.

Desires for a speedy recovery began to appear on social media shortly after Afridi made the announcement. He may have retired from international cricket, but his popularity on the subcontinent has not declined.

His tweet also got a quick response from his Pakistani teammates, including Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Get well soon. Praying for your quick recovery!” wrote PCB on Twitter.

Hafeez said Afridi was a “fighter by nature” and was confident that “he will fight the virus and defeat it soon.”

Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. “Prayers are for a long and healthy life. Get well soon,” he tweeted.

The multi-faceted Pakistani, famous for his great success, retired from international cricket in 2017.

He had already given up on the Tests in 2010 and the ODI after the 2015 World Cup, but captained Pakistan at the World T20 in India.

Another former Pakistani international, Taufeeq Umar, had also tested positive for coronavirus, but recovered earlier this month.

At least two top-notch Pakistani players died from infection with the Riaz Sheikh roulette that died in Karachi earlier this month.

Sheikh, a leg spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 games, died at his home.

Another top-notch Pakistani player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died of the virus in Peshawar in April.