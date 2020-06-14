PoK will want to be part of India; will lead to the implementation of Parliament resolution: Rajnath Singh | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with their development work so much that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will demand to be part of India, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that when PoK people want to be freed from the occupation of Pakistan and become part of India, this will lead to the fulfillment of Parliament’s resolution that the region it is an integral part of the country.



“Our government has been successful in sending the message that the development of Jammu and Kashmir is their priority. Our effort in the next five years will be to change their face so much that the people of PoK will feel envy. They wish that if they were part of India , then his destiny would also have changed, “he said.

“Let’s hope what happens in the future. There will be a demand for PoK to break free from the occupation of Pakistan and live with India. When this happens, Parliament’s resolution will also be honored,” said the minister.

While he was testing in Parliament a resolution to annul Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in union territories last year, Interior Minister Amit Shah reiterated that PoK and Aksai Chin, who is under the occupation of China, they are an integral part of India.

Parliament also previously passed the resolution that Pok is part of India.

With Indian channels now including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, which are under the occupation of Pakistan, in their weather report, this has changed the “temperature” in the neighboring country which Singh says is now creating more mischief, a reference to the terrorism in the Valley.

Indian security forces have been giving an adequate response, he said.

The defense minister described article 370, which had given the former state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, as a “stain” that has been removed due to the courage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Previously, the flags of Pakistan and the terrorist organization ISIS would be seen at protests in Kashmir, now the Indian tricolor is visible there, he said.

Singh said that India’s global position has increased so much that before most countries supported Pakistan on the Article 370 issue, while now not only other countries but even many Muslim nations have supported India.

It named Malaysia and Turkey as one of the few Muslim nations that have not supported India over their decision to void Article 370.

He cited a number of development work done in Jammu and Kashmir, including the establishment of central universities and AIIMS, and said that the central government has spent more than Rs 2 lakh crore there in 2014-19.

Previously, money earmarked for development in the region would often be lost due to corruption, and separatists and some other politicians would sometimes speak in favor of Pakistan, he said.

“Their backs have been broken,” he said, referring to the revocation of Article 370.

The BJP under Modi has shown that it does what it says by delivering on its nearly 70-year-old promises with “a snap of the fingers” when it has a chance, he said.

On occasions, even our workers felt that our party could not dismiss Articles 370 and 35A, but this has been done now, ending discrimination against people and fully integrating the region with India, he said.



Referring to the series of virtual demonstrations that the BJP is organizing to target people in different parts of the country through the use of streaming platforms and the internet, the former BJP president said that Indian politics has moved into the “digital world”.

The country has seen comprehensive development under Modi, with its growing economy and improved global standing, he said, submitting a report card on government jobs, as it recently marked the first anniversary of his second term.

With critics questioning the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the lockdown, Singh said his efforts have received praise from organizations like the WHO.

He cannot imagine what our condition would be if the blockade were not enforced, he said.