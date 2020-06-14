Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas files a fraud complaint and a defamation case against Aaliya Siddiqui | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, who changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey, recently filed a complaint against actor Shamas’ brother for criminal offenses under sections 503, 354, 354A, 354D and 509 of IPC and sec 66 of the IT Law, which is in line with the outrage of modesty, violation of peace and stalking. In response to the same, Shamas told ETimes: “I did not receive any response from the police. Every time they call me, I will give my statement.”

The filmmaker continued to reveal that he has supported Aaliya the entire time, including when he decided to become a producer with his movie “Holy Cow” and that they have been friends for a long time. “I met her even before Nawazuddin. I was the one who introduced them. We have been friends and I never called her bhabhi. When she told me that her movie ‘Holy Cow’ had become stagnant due to funding, I gave her money with a settlement agreement. Rs 1.30 crore. However, over time I had to transfer more money which now amounts to Rs 2.16 crore. We have had so many email exchanges with me asking for my money, “Shamas shares.

The director of “Bole Chudiyan” has now filed a fraud and breach of confidence complaint with the Mumbai ZONE 9 DCP and a criminal defamation case in the Magistrates Court against Aaliya. “Nawazbhai and I have always supported her. I have nothing to do with her divorce case, but now I am mistakenly portrayed,” he added.

Shamas defender Adnan Shaikh confirmed: “Legal notices were sent to Aaliya in August and September 2019 for diverting funds and she refused to account. There have been more than 100 email exchanges in this regard.”

