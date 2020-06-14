India Top Headlines

Everything is under control: Army chief at the India-China border line | India News

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane said Saturday that the entire situation along India’s borders with China is under control and expressed hope that all perceived differences will be resolved through bilateral dialogues .

“I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of conversations that started with conversations at the level of the Corps Commander. This has been followed by meetings at the local level between commanders. of equivalent ranks, “said the army chief.

“As a result, there has been a major disconnect and we are hopeful that through the ongoing dialogue that we are having, all the perceived differences that we (India and China) will have to resolve,” he said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed India’s general military readiness in eastern Ladakh and several other sensitive areas along the Current Line of Control in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, including while the commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies held another round of talks to end the current confrontation, official sources said.

The Defense Minister received a detailed description of the general situation in eastern Ladakh by the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, at a high-level meeting attended by Defense Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat, the chief of the navy, admiral Karambir Singh and air chief of marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a more than five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

The two sides have deployed additional troops along the Current Control Line (LAC), the de facto Sino-Indian border in northern Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh in recent days, the sources said.

At the review meeting, Singh told senior military officials to continue to deal with the situation in eastern Ladakh and other areas with “firmness”, while insisting that the two sides must resolve the dispute through conversations they said.

