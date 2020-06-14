Did you know that Monali Thakur’s husband Maik Richter was expelled from India hours before his wedding? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur recently made headlines after she revealed that she has been married to Swiss hotelier Maik Richter for three years. She revealed that her wedding took place in India and that only a handful of people in the industry knew about it.However, did you know that Maik Richter was expelled from India only a few hours before his wedding? Yes, you read it right! Spilling the beans on it in an interview with a news portal, Monali revealed that they did not even know if they would get married because Maik was expelled from the country because he did not have a visa and then the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recovered it. He added that they understood that it was a genuine mistake and that they did not want to ruin the marriage because he would have obtained the visa two hours later anyway.

In elaborating more on the hilarious episode, Monali added that people should make a movie on my wedding day. He also revealed that he married slippers under his salwar suit that he bought at the last minute.



Maik Richter will soon be seen making her acting debut in her new single titled “Dil Ka Fitoor”. The singer also added that Maik would also love to collaborate with her on her future projects.

The singer is also a National Award-winning singer who received the prestigious honor for her song, “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

