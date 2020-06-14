Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Loss of smell or taste has been added to Covid-19’s list of symptoms, according to revised clinical management protocols published by the Union’s ministry of health. The ministry said that coronavirus-infected patients presenting at various Covid-19 treatment centers have been reporting symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea.

They have also complained of loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) before the onset of respiratory symptoms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic with senior ministers and senior bureaucrats. He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the PMO said.

Ten days after recording two cases of Covid-19 lakh, India passed the three-lakh mark with the worst daily increase of 11,458 infections, while the death toll also rose to 8,884 with 386 new deaths, the health ministry of the Union.

Covid-19’s recovery rate in the country is currently 49.95 percent, with a total of 1.54,329 patients cured of the disease as of Saturday, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health recommended the use of remdesivir of antiviral drugs under authorization of emergency use, the unauthorized application of tocilizumab immunomodulator and convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 in moderate criticality stage.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said he has signed a pact with United States-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries, including India.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will meet on Sunday with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Amid a massive increase in coronavirus cases in India, experts criticized the ICMR for their serological survey findings to claim that there was no community transmission of Covid-19, saying it did not reflect the current situation and that the government he was showing “obstinacy” in accepting the truth. Stressing that community broadcasting was active in many parts of the country, experts asked the government to admit it so that people would not be pleased.

While studies have shown that men are more likely to die from Covid-19 than women worldwide, an analysis of fatal cases in India suggests that women may have a higher relative risk of Covid mortality. -19 in the country. The study, published in the Journal of Global Health Science, presented a specific view of the age and sex mortality of the disease using the CFR measure, which is the proportion of confirmed deaths in total confirmed cases.

ABOVE: Uttar Pradesh reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 502 new cases that raised the state’s Covid-19 count to 13,118. The total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus so far has increased to 385.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government will establish 200 ‘safe homes’ to provide temporary shelter to the large number of migrant workers returning to the state to control the spread of the coronavirus, a senior official said.

Tripura: The Covid-19 count in Tripura crossed the 1000 mark when 37 people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,001.

Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a makeshift 10,000-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients underneath a sprawling tent in South Delhi to prepare for an expected increase in cases in the city.

Punjab: Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to infection in Punjab since June 1, while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the most affected districts in the state, according to available data.

Assam: Twenty-five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Assam, bringing the state count to 3,718.

Tamil Nadu: Amid growing Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu’s health minister said an additional 2,000 nurses have been appointed to care for requirements in Chennai state hospitals and the nearby districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallurand Chengelpet.

Uttarakhand: Two more Covid-19 patients have died in Uttarakhand, bringing the death toll to 21, while the state’s virus count reached 1,759 with 35 people testing positive for the infection.

Kerala: At least 60 employees of a fire station and Gramma Panchayat office in the district were asked to be quarantined after two people tested positive for coronavirus.

J&K: A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was positive for Covid-19, died in a hospital, authorities said, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.

Nagaland: Seven more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland, bringing the state count to 163.

Meghalaya: Five more Covid-19 infected people have recovered from the disease in Meghalaya in the past two days, bringing the total number of people recovered in the state to 23.

Telangana: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA ruling has tested positive for Covid-19, TRS sources said. He is undergoing treatment, they said.

Goa: After some members of Goa’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital staff tested positive for the infection, the state government decided to conduct randomized testing in slums near facilities in the city of Margao.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: Two people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Diu district, bringing the case count to 34 in Union territory.

Sikkim: Two Covid-19 patients in Sikkim recovered and were discharged from the STNM Hospital near Gangtok. The number of active cases in Sikkim is 58.

MP: At least 951 people from 462 villages in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for a new coronavirus, according to a state government report. According to the report, the disease has spread its tentacles in 50 districts of the state, infecting 951 people in rural areas, of whom 32 have died.

Mizoram: Three more people, including two women, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, bringing the total number in the state to 107.

Gujarat: With 23 workers employed in some diamond units in the city of Surat, Gujarat, who tested positive for the coronavirus, civic authorities ordered the partial closure of around eight of those firms and asked their other staff members to undergo quarantine. for 14 days.

Puducherry: Thirteen more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Puducherry, bringing the number of viral infections in Union territory to 176.

Odisha: Odisha reported its highest peak in a single day in Covid-19 cases after 225 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the state’s count to 3,723.

Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has reduced the rates of Covid-19 tests performed by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.

Chandigarh: Eleven new Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, bringing the total number of positive cases in Union territory to 345.