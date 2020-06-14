Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy calls for a balance in industrial growth and environmental protection | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has emphasized that there must be a good balance between protecting the environment and industrial development .No industry You will be allowed to set up a store without proper evaluation by environmental experts at the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), he said during a meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) in his camp office. on Friday.

He, however, assured that the state government will hold the hand investors once the proposals are approved by green experts, while adding that the new industrial policy should be a guiding light for investors until they start operations.

The CM said that industrial policy should be transparent and help industrialists gain easy access to various permits and authorizations. He noted that the state would benefit from long-term investments and large industries.

“Helping industrialists see that they go into production on time would be a huge discount for them, since the delay in launching operations would affect their finances. Industrial policy must be honest in terms of what the government offers investors and should not be disappointed, ”said Jagan.

The CM also criticized the previous TDP regime for failing to remove industrial incentives in the amount of Rs 4 billion, which it said negatively affected the industrial environment in the state. He said that all incentives offered to industries as part of the policy must be fulfilled without delay.

The CM said there is no shortage of land, water and energy in the state and asked the industries department to be proactive in attracting industries as they would offer great employment. He directed officials to allow industries in exclusive industrial parks, zones and groups to avoid threats to human life.

“We can obtain investments with honest and transparent policies. There must be a good balance between environmental and industrial protection. increase He said. Previously, the CM launched India’s first online waste exchange platform to solve problems in waste management.