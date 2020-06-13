“I was one of the first to know,” Anurag Basu at Ranbir Kapoor confided in him about his father Rishi Kapoor’s cancer diagnosis | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Anurag Basu cheated on Big C in 2004, after he successfully recovered from acute promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. The filmmaker recently spoke about Ranbir Kapoor confiding in him about the cancer diagnosis of his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. “I was among the first to know. We discussed which line of treatment you should take. I shared my doctor’s number with him and they spoke to him and told me what they had decided, ”Anurag Basu had told the Mumbai Mirror.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor flew to New York for further treatment and returned to India in September 2019. Describe your meeting with the happy couple, Anurag Basu revealed: “Neetuji spoke about the treatment, Chintuji was, as always, in his element , trying to dig into the cake. Since he was not allowed to eat sweets, Neetuji tried to keep him away and this led to a fight between them. It was very cute. ” The filmmaker added that he last met Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir’s birthday in 2019.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 of this year, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Ranbir Kapoor performed the last rites in Mumbai, and later the family held an intimate prayer meeting for the veteran actor. Rishi Kapoor had been filming for “Shramaji Namkeen” before passing away and the creators plan to release the film once normality returns.