India Top Headlines

Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu rule out another blockade | India News

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and the National Capital Territory of Delhi announced on Friday that the blockade will not be re-imposed. The statements came in response to widespread speculation that there would be another closure starting June 15 due to the steady growth in Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday there were no plans to re-impose a blockade starting June 15. The CMO tweeted an appeal not to believe the rumors after an avalanche of messages flooded social media speculating that a total blockade would be applied in Maharashtra due to the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus.

In Pune, the state’s health minister, Rajesh Tope, said it was time for people to learn to live with Covid-19 by complying with government instructions rather than having a total blockade. Since the state had touched 1 lakh of positive cases on Thursday, the health minister told TOI that there were only 47,980 active cases, while an equal number of affected patients had been cured and discharged.

In Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain officially rejected the possibility and stated in no uncertain terms that “the closure in Delhi will no longer be extended.” As of June 1, Delhi had 20,834 Covid cases and 523 deaths. As of Friday, a total of 36,824 people in Delhi had been infected (including recoveries) and the number of deaths increased to 1,214. The capital had witnessed 1,877 Covid cases in one day on Thursday, leading to speculation that the government could order another shutdown.

The TN government informed the Madras High Court that it had no plans at this time to completely block Chennai or any other part of the state. Separately, Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami denied a social media post crediting him with an announcement of a new blockade, saying: “A message circulating on social media with my photo is false. Criminal measures will be taken against people who circulate the false message. ”

Earlier in the day, additional Tamil Nadu attorney general R Rajagopal told a Madras HC division bank: “Cases are increasing in Chennai. We have taken strict measures to contain the spread. But so far, there is no proposal to implement a 100% lock. We are containing streets where cases are high by restricting the movement of people. “For this, Judge Vineet Kothari’s bank and Judge R Suresh Kumar asked if the allegations of people who had been denied permission to move from Chennai and if the authorities denied the electronic passes they were true. “All those reports are rumors. We are issuing electronic passes. The district collectors involved are issuing those passes,” said Rajagopal.

In Delhi, the health minister said banquet halls, community halls and stadiums were being prepared to house patients for Covid treatment. “A total of 80% of beds in Delhi government hospitals dedicated to Covid are oxygen beds, and we are also preparing oxygen beds in non-dedicated Delhi government Covid hospitals,” Jain said.

The Maharashtra CM called on people to maintain social distance and refrain from crowding. “News like this creates confusion in society, forwarding and posting such false reports on social media is a crime,” Thackeray said in response to speculation about a new shutdown. Health Minister Tope said that an additional 500 beds in the ICU will soon be added in Mumbai and that an assistance service at each private hospital will address denial of admission and increased charges.

The main challenge is to reduce the mortality rate. Death audit reports in almost all Maharashtra districts clearly indicate comorbidity is the main reason. “As of now our mortality rate is 3% percent,” said the minister, adding that “less than 1% of deaths were exclusively due to Covid-19” and that the rest was due to comorbidity.

Times of India