where-and-how-to-verify-the-ap-inter-result

VIJAYAWADA: The state minister of education, Adimulapu Suresh, and the Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, published the intermediate results for Andhra Pradesh for the first and second year 2020 on Friday via the video link.

The overall passing rate for AP Inter’s first year result is 59%, while its second year result was 63%. When TOI last verified (4:17 pm), the website hosting the AP Inter 2020 results is not responding now, as too many people visit the portal at the same time. This year, the board has launched AP between 2020 results through the cloud service.

The exams for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education (AP BIE) had conducted the exams for the first and second year AP classes in March 2020. More than 10 lakh students have participated in the annual exams of the Andhra Pradesh board this year.

AP Inter results 2020 Live updates

AP Inter Result 2020 Date and time





Andhra Pradesh Inter result 2020 was declared today, that is, Friday June 12, 2020.

As the grading system is canceled, AP grades will be awarded to AP students in the first year. They will be grade points by subjects for the second year students.

AP Inter Result 2020 website

Students can verify their AP Inter test marks through the official website of the board: https://bie.ap.gov.in. AP Board Inter’s results are also available on the third-party website: Manabadi. The Board will post the offline copy of AP Inter Marksheet later. Students must log in with their registration number to get results.

How to download AP Inter Result 2020?





Students who took the AP Board exams in March 2020 can follow the steps below to verify and download their freshman and sophomore AP Inter digital grade sheets:

1) You must open the official website of the Board: bie.ap.gov.in, either on your smartphone or on a computer / laptop

2) Once the website loads, you will find a notification link of ‘AP Intermediate Result 2020’ on the home page

3) Clicking on the AP Inter results link, you will be redirected to the results search page

4) Then enter your list number (write other details if requested on the page) and then click the Submit button to get your result

5) Once your result is displayed on the screen, you can download or print AP Inter result for future reference

Students note that a hard copy of the AP Inter 2020 results will be released later and students may contact their respective schools for the report card collection.

