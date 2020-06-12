India Top Headlines

Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: TN Has Plan for Total City Closure, Madras High Court Asks | Chennai News

CHENNAI: Why can’t you close the city of Chennai alone? The Madras High Court has raised this question with the government, concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the metropolis.

With around 30,000 cases, Chennai represents more than 70% of Tamil Nadu’s total Covid-19 cases, and the graph has been going up in the past two weeks alone. The increasing number of deaths has also worried the court.

On Thursday, after concluding the court proceedings, a division bank of Judge Vineet Kothari and Judge R Suresh Kumar posed the question to government defender V Jayaprakash Narayan, who was present at the virtual court.

“We make it clear that this is not a suo motu proceeding and that the court has not initiated any PIL either suo motu or otherwise. We as citizens of Tamil Nadu and residents of Chennai, and in the interest of the general public, raise this issue. This is a question raised by this court in the public interest, “said the bank.

“Despite steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19, the number of cases is increasing sharply every day and the situation has become alarming, particularly in and around Chennai,” the bank added.

“Therefore, we want to know if the government has devised any special plan, including the complete blockade or the curfew to contain the spread in and around Chennai for some time,” the judges asked.

To this, the author said that he had no instructions. “The last government-announced decision regarding the closure was May 31, with some relaxation announced. No further decision has been made. I will receive instructions from Special Officer J Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed to coordinate the work. of Covid-19 in Chennai and other officials on the latest development, including the proposal of any special plan, for tomorrow, “said Jayaprakash Narayan.

