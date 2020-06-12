Rajya Sabha’s Pick: Five Contested Over Four AP Vacancies | Vijayawada News

India Top Headlines

Representative image

VIJAYAWADA: The choice for 18 vacancies Rajya Sabha The seats, which were scheduled for March 26 but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on June 19, the Electoral Commission announced Monday. The counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

AP has four vacancies caused by the removal of K Kesava Rao from TRS, T Subbarami Reddy and Mohmmad Ali Khan from Congress, and Thota Sitarama Lakshmi of the TDP. His terms ended on April 9. Five candidates are in dispute for the four seats. Four of them have been nominated by the ruling YSRC, which has 151 members in the 175-member assembly, while the opposition TDP has submitted a candidate.

YSRC has introduced Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana, both cabinet ministers Jaganmohan Reddy, and industrialists Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani. The TDP has nominated its main leader, Varla Ramaiah. The ruling party is almost certain to win all four seats.