India Top Headlines

India China news: Troops in high readiness throughout LAC as more military talks align | India News

NEW DELHI: India has further increased its operational military readiness along the ‘northern borders’ after being initially surprised by multiple well-planned intrusions by Chinese soldiers early last month, despite hectic negotiations in the general levels. to defuse the large troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh.

Sources said Thursday that all Army units and IAF air bases oriented toward the three sectors of the 3,488 km unresolved Current Control Line (ALC) – west (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal) and east (Sikkim, Arunachal) – they are “fully activated” in response to the increased military build-up of the PLA at different locations along the border.

“It is being closely watched to cater for any contingencies, including increased muscle flexion by China in some new sectors. Nothing is left to chance, ”said a source.

The posture of advanced border management of our troops from Ladakh to Arunachal will be maintained as long as the EPL does not withdraw its forces close to LAC, “said a source. The 33 Corps (headquarters in Sukna in West Bengal) in the eastern sector, for example, has advanced its units under Mountain Divisions 17 (Gangtok), 27 (Kalimpong) and 20 (Binnaguri) (each division has 10,000-12,000 soldiers) to their “operational alert areas” long before their annual calendar.

This occurred after India’s ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) platforms detected the “abnormal” military build-up of the PLA just before confrontations of rival troops broke out in Pangong Tso, the Galwan Valley region and the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh, as well as the Naku La Sector in northern Sikkim in early May.

At the same time, the Army also introduced several additional battalions, along with artillery cannons and other heavy weapons systems, in Ladakh to support the Leh-based Infantry Division 3 there, as reported by TOI last month. But with another set of meetings scheduled between local commanders in eastern Ladakh in the coming days, India is still hoping to reestablish the status quo ante with PLA troops withdrawing from fighting sites in Indi territory and disinducing military construction. . up in their own territory.

A bit of disconnection has already taken place in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs areas, with a mutual troop recoil of around 1-2 km at the confrontation sites there, after the June 6 meeting between the commander of 14 Corps Lt- General Harinder Singh and the chief of the southern Xinjiang military district, Major General Liu Lin. But there is still a long way to go before there is real de-escalation on the ground. Pangong Tso, for example, is still a holding bone.

Since the beginning of May, the PLA has blocked all Indian patrols going from west to east from “fingers 4 to 8” (mountainous spurs 8 km apart). Indian soldiers have long patrolled to the Finger 8 area, where the LAC runs north to south, as previously reported by TOI.

“Military talks are underway for a reciprocal and sequential withdrawal and disinduction of forces. But it will probably take time. We don’t see much difficulty in Galwan and Hot Springs, but Pangong Tso will be difficult, “said the source.

Watch India and China entered into talks to resolve border tensions in eastern Ladakh: MEA

Times of India