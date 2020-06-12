Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor on Outbreaks Starting in Bollywood: I will not allow my daughter Shraddha Kapoor to resume work | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Because Lock 5.0 has relaxed certain restrictions, some Bollywood producers are ready to resume the outbreaks with strict guidelines. While many are eager to get back on set, some are still skeptical about the situation. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, who is quarantined at home with his family, also disagrees with the idea.Shakti, in an exclusive chat with ETimes, spoke about not being comfortable with the start of Bollywood’s stagnant projects so soon. He said: “I will not go out to work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat has disappeared. I feel like the worst is yet to come. I will not let my children out for now. I know that work is important but not at the cost of life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell the industry people in our group that it’s better to wait than to pay the hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside. ”

By shedding a little more light on the situation, Shakti added: “There are no beds in hospitals and they are carrying a pump to treat people. There was a news story that a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I’m going to make a video about this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left. ”

The new Government Resolution issued by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has given the go-ahead to producers who want to start filming. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty on the subject. Ashok Dubey of the Federation of West Indian Film Employees (FWICE) recently told the Bombay Times that the shooting may not start before July.