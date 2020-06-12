Delhi Corona News: Covid situation ‘horrendous, horrible, pathetic’; SC criticizes the Delhi government | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday criticized the Delhi government in news reports showing the deplorable condition of the medical wards in Delhi, where the bodies were not only in the wards, but were also found in the lobby and areas Standby.The High Court called the situation in Delhi “horrendous, horrible and pathetic”. He struck the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal for its corpse handling, calling it a “very sorry state of affairs”.Covid-19: live updatesA bank of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah noted the ill-treatment of Covid patients in hospitals and also the unworthy way in which the bodies of Covid patients were handled.Attorney General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, said there was a case in Delhi where bodies were found with patients undergoing treatment.Judge Shah asked Mehta, “So what have you done?”

The bank called the situation in Delhi “horrendous, horrible and pathetic,” and rebuked the government for patients being placed next to piles of corpses in hospitals. The bank noted that the patients’ families are not even informed of the deaths and, in some cases, the families have also been unable to attend the latest rites.

The bank noted that there is a problem with how the pandemic was fought in the national capital.

“The number of tests carried out is low in Delhi compared to Chennai and Mumbaia … Why are the tests less in Delhi?” said the bank.

“No one should be denied the test for technical reasons … simplify the procedure so that more and more people can test for Covid,” the bank said.

The superior court indicated that it is the duty of the state to carry out tests so that more people know their state of health.

The higher court also noted that the situation is bleak even in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

