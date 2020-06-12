Coronavirus in Chennai: Tamil Nadu has not recorded 236 Covid deaths in Chennai | India News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

CHENNAI: At least 460 people have died from Covid-19 in Chennai as of June 8, which is more than double the 224 announced by the Public Health Directorate (DPH), a scrutiny of the corporation’s death registry revealed. the city.A team of DPH officials discovered Tuesday that the death record maintained by the Chennai Grand Corporation health officer had recorded 236 more deaths than the state record. If these deaths had been added, the death rate in the state would have been close to 1.5%, against the 0.7% reported by state officials.On Tuesday, TOI had reported that at least 20 Covid deaths recorded by the railway hospital in Perambur were not reported to the state nodal office Covid-19. “We have no intention of concealing any deaths. We are transparent. This review exercise also shows that, “Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told TOI.All government medical university hospitals and some private hospitals have to report deaths to the state and municipal corporation by email. “Many have not sent it and we are finding out why. We will add the cases to the death registry after verification, “said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.“A committee was formed to reconcile the issue in one week,” he said. DPH has issued showcause notices to hospitals and has created a committee to “streamline” death reports. He also ordered Greater Chennai Corporation to send all Covid-19 death reports to the state health agency in a prescribed format.Public health officials have also been instructed to analyze all home deaths and see if they can be described as “Covid probable,” according to ICMR guidelines. Officials at the Chennai Corporation’s health department said they had nearly 75% fewer deaths, in part because they have not updated the state death registry because they were understaffed.

Epidemiologists say doctors have to report Covid deaths and probable Covid deaths along with a list of comorbidities. Like any other death declaration sheet, forms 4 and 4 (a) will also ask doctors to list the underlying cause, contributing factors, and immediate cause. The WHO has provided codes for Covid-19 deaths: U07.1 for all Covid deaths and U07.2 for probable Covid deaths.

Also read: India records highest day peak of 9,996 cases

In the second case, the Covid-19 virus is not identified through testing, but doctors have clinically or epidemiologically diagnosed and suspected the virus. “Accurate data is needed to measure the impact on public health, plan timely health interventions, and protect communities. At the same time, other health conditions affecting populations must also be monitored, “said an official.

Watch Chennai’s Covid figure found double what reported