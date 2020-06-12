AP Inter results 2020 Live updates: AP 1st and 2nd year Declared intermediate results, check your marks @ bie.ap.gov.in

India Top Headlines

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Education declared AP Inter 2020 results on Friday, June 12. All students awaiting AP Inter results are encouraged to use their Inter Hall ticket number and date of birth to view their Ratings and Ratings on the BIEAP website – bie.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board of Education (BIEAP) held the first and second year AP Inter board exams in March 2020. This year, the Inter exams in Andhra Pradesh started on March 4 and ended on March 21st for over 10 lakh students from across the state.

Students who took the Andhra Pradesh board exams this year can find all the details related to the AP Inter 2020 result,

where to check AP Inter result in the first and second year, how to download AP Inter 2020 score sheet, AP Inter 2020 pass rate, first AP Inter 2020 and all other details here.

4.36 pm: Around 10.2 lakh students appeared exams and 60 lakh answer sheets were evaluated despite the closure: Minister of Education

4.33 pm: This year, 59% of AP students in the first year passed the exam, while 63% passed the 2020 sophomore AP exam.

4.30 pm: BIEAP results website still showing errors – results.bie.ap.gov.in

4.26 pm: The BIEAP strictly prohibits advertisements displaying student photographs displaying trademarks.

4.22 pm: Rama Krishna, secretary of BIEAP, reported that the evaluation of the inter-response documents began on March 19 and then was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis. The evaluation resumed on May 11.

4.18 pm: AP Inter 2020 results declared.

4.15 pm: Over 10.64 lakh students awaiting their AP Inter exam 2020 result

4.13 pm: The education minister arrived on the scene, the press conference will begin shortly

4.10 pm: AP Inter results will be available online after the press conference ends. Students are advised to be patient.

4.05 pm: According to TNN reporter, AP Education Adimulapu Suresh will announce the result soon. The press conference has not yet started.

3.55 pm: BIEAP website does not respond, displays ‘500 Internal Server Error’ message

15:50: The AP inter results 2020 will be available in the next 10 minutes. These websites will host AP Inter results: bie.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, manabadi.com

3.43 pm: Get your AP Inter result via SMS

General students:

Write ‘APGEN1 Registration Number’ and send to 5626

Vocational students:

Write ‘APVOC1 Registration Number’ and send to 56263

3.38 pm: AP Inter results classification system

Grade A1 = 91 to 100 points

Grade A2 = 81-90 points

Grade B1 = 71-80 points

Grade B2 = 61-70 points

Grade C1 = 51-60 points

Grade C2 = 41-50 points

Grade D = 40 or less than

3.31 pm: The AP Inter result 2020 press conference will begin in the next 30 minutes where AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce this year’s pass rate, AP Inter 2020 Toppers List, districts with the pass rate. higher etc.

3.20 pm: AP Inter 2020 Results Link: Students can view their AP Intermediates 2020 results on the following websites:

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

3.10 pm: Last year, more than 10.17 lakh students who had attended intermediate exams, of which only 6.3 lakh managed to pass the exam while the rest failed

3.00 pm: AP Inter results will be out in the next hour! Students, please have your registration number and date of birth handy to see the result in –

results.bie.ap.gov.in

2.50 pm: AP students must earn a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to pass the AP Inter exams.

2.35 pm: Once AP Inter 2020 results are announced, students can directly click this link to verify their result:

results.bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates should note that the link to download the result will be activated only after 4:00 p.m. from today.

2.26 pm: AP Inter Results 2020 will be announced at 4:00 p.m. June 12, 2020. Students must easily maintain their hall ticket number and date of birth to view freshman and sophomore AP results.

2.15 pm: The AP Board decided to publish AP’s first year results based on grades, while AP’s second year results will be based on grades.

1.55 pm: According to the latest updates, the state’s education minister Adimulapu Suresh will launch AP Inter Results 2020 at Vijayawada Gateway Hotel at 4:00 p.m.

1.20 pm: This year, AP Inter’s earnings statement has been delayed more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by a national blockade.

12.55 pm: Last year, AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2019 results were declared on Friday, April 12 through a press conference.

12.35 pm: More than 10 lakh students are waiting to verify the result of the annual AP AP Board exam

12.33 pm: Students can verify AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results online through the Board’s official website.

12.32 pm: BIEAP to publish Andhra Pradesh 2020 midterm exam result via online video conference due to Covid-19 crisis

12.31 pm: This year, there will be no formal press conference for AP Inter results announcements.

12:30 pm: AP Inter results will be announced tonight around 4:00 pm by the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Board (BIEAP).

Everything you need to know about the AP Inter 2020 result

When will the AP Inter 2020 exam results be declared?



AP Inter Exam results will be announced on June 12, 2020. BIEAP will publish the first and second year AP Inter Exam results on the same day.

Where to check AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year 2020 results?



Students can visit the official BIEAP website and the Manabadi third-party results website to verify and download their results.

What is the grade to pass the AP Inter 2020 exams?



Students must earn a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to pass the AP 2020 intermediate exams.

When will AP Inter Supplemental Exam dates be released?



The date for the BIEAP Inter 1st & 2nd year supplemental exam is expected to be announced soon. Keep visiting the official website for the latest updates in this regard.

