ap-education-minister-announces-ap-inter-result-in-2020-first-and-second-year

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board of Education (BIEAP) announced AP Inter 2020 results on Friday on the official website of the AP Board – bie.ap.gov.in.

This year, BIEAP had taken the AP 2020 Intermediate State Board exams in March 2020.

Students who took the AP Inter 2020 exams can check their results through the official website of the AP Board – https://bie.ap.gov.in/ or through the Manabadi third-party website – http: // www. manabadi.co.in/.

Students can follow the step-by-step guide below to

Verify and download the AP Board Inter 2020 exam result:

1) Open the official website of the Board: bie.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the results link available on the website home page



3) Redirect to results page.

4) Then, enter your roll code / roll number and click submit to get your result

5) Once your result is displayed on the screen, please save and download it for future reference

AP SSC exams could not conclude in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of Education, Adimulapu Suresh, announced that SSC exams for pending subjects will take place from July 10 to 15, 2020.