Shakti Kapoor carries a plastic drum while going out to buy liquor; Watch the video here! The | Hindi Movie News

After a few months, everyone left their homes as the government eased the blocking restrictions with ‘Unlock 1.0’. Bollywood celebrities were no different! Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, and more were recently captured in the city.

But today, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor visited his Instagram to share a video of himself carrying an empty plastic drum as he walked to the door of his building. When asked by a person where he was going, the actor said, “Daaru Laane Jaa Raha Hu.” The member of the society replied: “society of purity ke liye lekar aana”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, before, Shakti had shared a video where he can be seen singing a song composed by him and dedicated to migrant workers. Titled ‘Mujhe Ghar Hai Jaana’, the song represents the feelings of the workers who want to return to their hometown.

In an interview, he had expressed that he will visit his various holy places with his children after the closure.

