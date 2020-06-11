India Top Headlines

S Jaishankar: The government justifies the denial of visas to members of the US body | India News

NEW DELHI: Strengthening its position against the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the government justified denying the visa to members of the US bipartisan body to visit India last year and questioned its locus standi to comment on the fundamental right of Indian citizens to religion.

In a letter to BJP LS member Nishikant Dubey, the foreign minister, S Jaishankar, attacked the USCIRF, whose members include US lawmakers, for classifying India as a “Country of Special Concern” (CPC) in his 2020 report saying the country was “attractive” and tolerating systematic, continuous and egregious violations of religious freedom. ”

Jaishankar said the government denied visas to USCIRF teams on issues related to religious freedom after the citizenship amendment bill was introduced in Parliament last year.

During Parliament’s winter session, Dubey had raised the issue of USCIRF seeking sanctions against Interior Minister Amit Shah for the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The USCIRF is known to make biased, inaccurate and misleading observations about the state of religious freedom in India, the minister said. “We disregard these pronouncements and have repudiated such attempts to misrepresent information related to India,” he said.

He said the MEA had rejected the body’s statements in this regard as inaccurate and unwarranted. “We have also denied visas to USCIRF teams that have attempted to visit India on matters related to religious freedom, as we do not see the locus standi of a foreign entity like USCIRF ruling on the status of citizens Indians protected by constitutional rights, “he said.

He also assured the MP BJP that India will not accept any external interference or pronouncement about its sovereignty and the fundamental rights of its citizens. Last year, the USCIRF had said the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would be a “dangerous turn in the wrong direction” and called for US sanctions against Shah if the bill passes.

Times of India