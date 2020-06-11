India Top Headlines

Rajasthan Government News: Rajasthan Congress sniffs plot to “destabilize government”, corners its MLAs at a resort | India News

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday switched its MLAs, as well as independents supporting it to a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur, ahead of Rajya Sabha’s polls, even as it expressed fear of a plot to “destabilize the popularly elected government in the state. ” “Sources in Congress said the move came after the party received information that MLAs in Congress were being” approached with attractive offers. ”

Lawmakers will remain at the complex until June 18. RS polls will be received on June 19. The central leaders of Congress, including the party’s main spokesman, Randeep Singh Surjewala, arrived in Jaipur.

Earlier, the head of Congress in the assembly, Mahesh Joshi, approached the anti-corruption office seeking an investigation into the incentive charges being offered to his party’s MLAs. He did not, however, say who was behind the alleged move.

In an assembly of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who defected to the BSP party in 2019. Congress has the support of 13 independent MLAs.

