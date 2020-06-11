India Top Headlines

India China Border News: India, China begin another round of “tough” military talks; Pangong Tso is still a major problem | India News

NEW DELHI: India and China launched another round of military talks on Wednesday, with the two sides engaged in “difficult negotiations” to reduce the current confrontation of troops along the Current Line of Control (FTA) in eastern Ladakh since Begginings of may .

The talks on Wednesday, led by the Leh-based Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Major General Abhijit Bapat, on the Indian side, will be followed by a series of meetings between the rival Brigadier and Colonel-level officers.

“It will be a step-by-step process, with each intrusion point and the modalities to resolve the confrontation that is discussed in detail. The showdown at Pangong Tso (Tso means lake) will be the most difficult to defuse. The restoration of the status quo ante is still some distance away, “said a source.

The Indian Army also remains concerned about the significant military build-up of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with more than 7,000 soldiers, artillery, and tanks, within its own territory throughout LAC.

With India “mirroring” this buildup by also moving more than 10,000 troops to their “operational alert areas,” although a little late, the two sides will also have to agree on how to gradually disinduce these high levels of force.

But there has been some easing of tensions with the two armies slightly withdrawing their troops, about 1-2 km away, from confrontation sites in the Galwan Valley region (patrol points 14 and 15) and the area Gogra-Hot Springs in the last couple of days.

However, the forces at the main fighting site on the north bank of Pangong Tso have not been reduced. EPL soldiers have blocked all Indian patrols going from west to east from “Finger-4 to 8” (mountainous spurs 8 km apart) by occupying the entire area since early May. Indian soldiers have long patrolled to the Finger 8 area, where the LAC runs north to south, as TOI previously reported.

Sources say another round of high-level dialogue, such as the one to be held between the 14-corps commander, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, and the commanding general of the southern Xinjiang Military District, Liu Lin, at the rally point. of Chushul-Moldo border personnel (BPM) on June 6 will be required to defuse the confrontation in Pangong Tso.

Watch India and China begin another round of “tough” military talks

Original source