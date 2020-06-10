renee gracie australia: Ex-Supercar racer Renee Gracie now XXX star | News outside the field

India Top Headlines

00:49Renee Gracie: Australian Supercar driver joins adult industry to end financial crisis

MELBOURNE: in 2015, Renee Gracie was part of a women’s team that participated in Bathurst 1000 V8 supercar race But he advanced a few years, the former circuit pilot has found a new career in the adult industry.After a series of nonchalant performances on the circuit in 2017, Gracie was replaced by another driver on the team, and that change saw her briefly work at a local auto yard.According to a report published in the Daily Telegraph, Gracie soon began sharing nude images of herself on a particular subscription-based website, which ended her financial problems.

“I almost do everything. I do whatever people request. I sell those photos and people tip me,” Gracie said according to the Daily Telegraph.

“I have been able to pay a house. I have a loan to 30 years that I am about to pay in 12 months.

She also closed the doors on a possible return to racing in the future as, according to her, she realized that she was not good enough for the circuit.

“I got over it (the races) and realized it wasn’t good enough and I kept going,” he revealed. “I have no interest in returning. In my opinion, running with cars is not the pinnacle of what I have done. What I am doing now, I would rather do than run around Bathurst.”

Meanwhile, Supercars have distanced themselves from the 25-year-old saying that they cannot comment on someone who is no longer part of their organization.

“Supercars know the article about former Super2 driver Renee Gracie,” said a spokesperson for new.com.au.

“Since Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not comment further.”

Video: Renee Gracie: Australian Supercar driver joins adult industry to end financial crisis