Crown Cases in India: For the first time, Covid recoveries outnumber active cases in India | India News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

NEW DELHI: According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 has exceeded the number of active cases in India for the first time.The number of active cases in the country is 1.33,632, while 1.35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. “Therefore, 48.99 percent of patients have recovered so far,” he said.Covid-19: live updatesMeanwhile, India recorded more than 9,500 Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours through Wednesday at 8 a.m., bringing the country’s Covid-19 count to 2.76,583 and the death toll to 7,745, the health ministry said. on Wednesday.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.The country is the fifth country most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, according to data issued by Johns Hopkins University.

Of the 279 new deaths reported, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Of the total 7,745 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths.

The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir have reported 48 deaths from the disease, while 45 deaths have been reported from Haryana, 32 from Bihar, 16 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha, eight from Jharkhand and six from Chhattisgarh.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have recorded five Covid-19 deaths each and Assam has recorded four deaths so far.

Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one Covid-19 death each, according to ministry data. More than 70 percent of deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry’s website.

A total of 9,985 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours through Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The largest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra with 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu with 34,914, Delhi with 31,309, Gujarat with 21,014, Uttar Pradesh with 11,335, and Madhya Pradesh with 9,849 according to the updated Ministry of Health data. in the morning.

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 8,985 in West Bengal, 5,921 in Karnataka, 5,459 in Bihar and 5,209 in Haryana.

It has increased to 5,070 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,346 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,920 in Telangana and 3,140 in Odisha.

Assam has reported 2,937 new cases of coronavirus so far, while Punjab has 2,719 cases. A total of 2,096 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,537 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has recorded 1,411 cases, while 1,240 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 864 from Tripura, 445 from Himachal Pradesh, 359 from Goa and 323 from Chandigarh.

Manipur has 304 cases, Puducherry and Nagaland have reported 127 cases each so far.

Ladakh has 108 cases of Covid-19, Mizoram has 88, Arunachal Pradesh has 57, Meghalaya 43 while the Andaman and Nicobar islands have registered 33 infections so far. Dadar and Nagar Haveli have 22 cases, while Sikkim has reported 13 cases so far.

The ministry’s website said 9,227 cases are being reassigned to the states and “our numbers are being reconciled with the ICMR.”

Distribution at the state level is subject to further verification and reconciliation, he said.