Pakistan Coronavirus News: Ex-Pak PM tests Covid, rape allegations by American bloggers and more | World News

Pakistan has registered more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday. The death toll has also increased more than 2,000.

With the rapid increase in cases, hospitals have warned that they are running out of beds to treat patients.

Pakistan, and its neighbors India and Afghanistan, have lagged behind western nations in terms of virus tolls, but experts caution that the lack of accurate evidence or reporting in rural areas could be hiding real numbers.

Meanwhile, the country’s former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and current railway minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, tested positive for coronavirus. At least four legislators, including a provincial minister, died from the coronavirus in Pakistan.