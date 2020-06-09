mru-law-school-takes-education-to-the-next-level-with-the-best-attorneys-in-the-country-taking-online-sessions-and-virtual-internships

India Top Headlines

The current pandemic has shown that every dark cloud has a positive side. Social distancing and blockade have forced educational institutions to rethink traditional modes of operation, innovate, and seek alternatives. It is in these circumstances that universities have begun to experiment with moving classes and exams in the virtual world. An example of this is the Manav Rachna University Law Faculty (MRU), which, faced with the possibility that students miss an academic semester, started an experiment with online classes.

Using the Microsoft Teams platform, this QS-I Gauge Gold Rated University has also been successful in taking its final exams through online mode. The experience developed through the online teaching experience encouraged the law school to launch a series of public webinars on current issues related to the theory and practice of law. Distinguished speakers at these webinars have included Justices of the Supreme Court and Superior Courts, including Justices Indu Malhotra, Pradeep Nandrajog, Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, Jyoti Singh and Jayant Nath; the main defenders Gourab Banerji, Amit Sibal, Vikas Pahwa and Parag Tripathi; and international attorneys Dr. Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler, Marike Paulsson, and Salim Moollan QC. The popularity of these public webinars is reflected in the increasing number of attendees, averaging around five hundred per webinar. The fact that these webinars had speakers from international organizations such as UNCITRAL, the United Nations’ highest body for trade law, speaks volumes about the quality of legal education provided at this young law school.



Covid-19 has also effectively helped break down the barriers of time and space by providing an environment where law students, attorneys, law firms, and corporate legal departments have embraced the concept of virtual practices. Law School Director Ajay Thomas believes these webinars and virtual internships have been “a game changer” in terms of providing an “easy interface between academia, industry and the legal profession.”

The Center of Excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (CADR) of the University School of Law has become a hub for promoting research and disseminating knowledge in the field of alternative dispute resolution. The Center was launched in September 2019 by the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad. Manav Rachna University is also a founding member of LSAC, the Global Law Alliance, an elite group of colleges and universities that provide the highest quality legal education to future lawyers in India. The University accepts LSAT – India ™ scores for admission to its B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.); LICENSED IN LETTERS. LL.B. (Hons.); and B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs.

Legal education plays a vital link in facilitating the management of societal change by preparing future generations of lawyers, many of whom would be at the forefront of social engineers in driving change in their respective communities. With a focus on multidisciplinary learning, the use of computer tools, and exposure to the practical realities of the legal profession, new age private law schools like Manav Rachna provide law students with an exciting platform to learn and be exposed to the dialectic and dynamics of the law and also grow as socially responsible citizens with technological knowledge.

For details on the law programs (LL.B., LL.M. and PhD) offered by Manav Rachna University, visit:

https://manavrachna.edu.in/university/law/



Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of Manav Rachna by the Times Internet Spotlight team.



