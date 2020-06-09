India Top Headlines

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalized | India News

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital here, sources said Tuesday.

He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

“It has tested positive for Covid-19,” said a source.

Scindia had shown some symptoms of coronavirus after which he was brought to the facility.

Recently, the national spokesperson for BJP, Sambit Patra, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The discharged Patra tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday to inform people of her return home. Patra said it will take longer to fully recover.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased in recent days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the Covid-19 count in the city to more than 29,000 marks. The death toll from the disease has risen to 874.

Watch Jyotiraditya Scindia and her mother test positive for Covid-19, admitted to the Delhi hospital

Original source