India China showdown: de-escalation in Ladakh will be a long process | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India is poised for the long road in actually reducing the month-long troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh with China, although dialogue between senior military officials on Saturday has put the ball in the right direction.India, having pumped thousands of additional troops and heavy weapons into the high-altitude region, will continue to push to return to the situation on the ground as it existed in mid-April along the Current Control Line (LAC), in next: the military and diplomatic talks that will now take place, sources said Sunday.The two sides decided to defuse the confrontation “peacefully,” without further escalation and violence between rival troops, at the seven-hour meeting between the 14th Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh and the Chief General of the Southern Military District. from Xinjiang. Liu Lin on Saturday.

The Indian side, while claiming that it was improving infrastructure within its own territory, requested the People’s Liberation Army (EPL) to adhere to bilateral agreements and established border management protocols, including specific provisions of the Cooperation Agreement of Border Defense (BDCA) 2013, sources said.

The actual de-escalation process, if carried out, and when it occurs, is likely to be lengthy. There will be tough negotiations between local commanders on “different points of difference” and the further elaboration of modalities for the verifiable and mutual disinduction of troops, the sources said.

Meanwhile, psychological warfare across LAC continues unabated, as was the case during the 73-day Doklam clash in 2017. In another veiled threat on Sunday, the Communist Party-led Global Times said the EPL recently carried out “Large-scale maneuver” exercise to quickly move thousands of paratroopers along with armored vehicles to the northwestern region of the country at high altitude from central China “amid border tensions” with India. This demonstrates China’s capabilities to “quickly strengthen border defenses when necessary,” he proclaimed.

India, however, is determined to restore the status quo ante, which will depend on three things. First, the PLA will have to withdraw its troops that entered Indian territory at the four or five confrontation sites in Pangong Tso (Tso means lake), the Gogra-Hot Springs area and the Galwan Valley region.

Two, the EPL will have to demolish its bunkers and other fortifications built on these sites, especially in the “Finger-4 to Finger 8” area (mountainous spurs that are 8 km apart) on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

The EPL since early May has blocked all Indian patrols going from west to east beyond Finger-4 by physically occupying the area to Finger-8, the point where the LAC runs from north to south.

And three, China will have to withdraw the 5,000-7,000 PLA ​​troops, which are backed by artillery guns and tanks, from areas throughout LAC near the fighting sites.

“With enough acclimatized troops, including additional Ladakh scout battalions, along with artillery guns and tanks, the Indian army is ready for the long haul if it comes to that. The IAF is also working closely with the Army to monitor the general situation in the region, “said a source.

China’s main grouse in the military domain is the fact that India is challenging its dominance of infrastructure by building connecting links and bridges to its new 255 km Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie highway, which will allow Indian troops have faster and easier access to areas such as the strategically important Karakoram Pass, the Depsang Plains and the Galwan Valley, among other areas.