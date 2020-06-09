GSEB SSC result 2020: 10th Gujarat Board results published on gseb.org; Spend 60.64%, check the direct link here

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Upper Secondary Education (GSEB) announced Tuesday the result of the Tenth Class on its official website. The result has been declared online this morning on the Board’s official website: http://www.gseb.org/.

The tenth class result this year was 60.64%, which is 6.33% on the bottom side compared to 2019. However, this year, the number of students who scored more than 90% of students has seen a noticeable decrease. This year, a total of 1,671 students scored 90%, representing a drop of 3,303 students compared to last year.

In accordance with board policy, to pass the exam, a student would be required to earn at least D in each subject. In case you get E in any subject, then you must sit for the complementary exams. These students will be allowed to take the new exam to be held in July.



Gujarat Board Class 10 result: drastic reduction in scorers of 90%

The date of the complementary exams will be announced at the time of the declaration of the result.

GSEB recently announced results for Class XII science students.

This year, around 10.83 lakh students appeared for the exam. GSEB’s Tenth Class reviews ended just before the Indian government’s implementation of the national blockade to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The first phase of the national closure was forced on March 25, 2020.

Last year’s result experienced a drop of about 0.53% compared to 2018. About 67% of students had passed the exam in 2019. Middle English students posted a much higher passing rate than their counterparts. A total of 23.53% more students passed their English Medium exam compared to Gujarati Medium students.

The Gujarat Board had started the paper assessment work during the closing period, but later, following government instructions, the Board stopped the paper verification work and only resumed it since April 26. The Board delegated some 15,000 teachers to the paper verification / evaluation work. The result was this year about 15 days late due to a pandemic. Officials said the result will be declared online.





GSEB Class 10th Result announced: These are the steps to verify the result

8:30 AM: The GSEB Class X result is now also available on some private websites. In case you are having trouble accessing your result from the official website, you can try to get your result from the private results portals.

8:15 AM: This year's tenth class results were 60.64%, which is 6.33% on the bottom side compared to 2019.

8:00 a.m .: Last year, around 366 schools scored 100%, two schools less than in 2018. In 2018, 368 schools had a 100% pass rate.

7:45 a.m. – In 2019, Surat had the highest passing percentage of 79.83%, while the lowest passing percentage was recorded in the Chhota Udepur district, which was 46.38%.

7:30 AM: Last year, 88.11% was the average English pass rate, while 64.58% of Gujarati Medium students. In 2018, the percentage of English-proficient students was 90.12%.

7:15 AM: This year, the announcement of the result was delayed about 15 days and was mainly due to the Covid-19 crash. Last year, the 21st result of the GSEB Class was announced on May 21, 2019. Last year, Middle English students had posted a much higher fade rate than their counterparts. A total of 23.53% more students had passed their English Medium exam compared to Gujarati Medium students.

Steps to verify the tenth result of GSEB 2020

It is very easy to check the result of the 10th GSEB class from the official website. Candidates only need their seven-digit seat number to check it.

Just open the official website – http://www.gseb.org/ – and select the seat – A, B, C, S or P from the drop down menu and then enter the 7 digit seat number and hit the Go button , as shown in the image above.

http://www.gseb.org/) It is a little slow. Candidates are advised to be patient and refresh the results page two or three times. It will take time, but the page is opening.

