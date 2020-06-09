India Top Headlines

Delhi Corona Update: Five Hospitals in Two Days; Bed Denied, Man Dies in Delhi | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: For Vikas Jain, what started as a simple fever for her brother-in-law, Narender Jain, 47, in the last week of May turned out to be what she feared the most. In a now-familiar story that unfolds virtually every day in the city, Narender, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus, died on June 3 after being transferred between five different hospitals for two days for the lack of a bed.

Narender was taken to the hospital for the first time on June 1 after his fever continued to rise and he gasped. The family first took him to a local hospital in Shahdara, unaware that they would have to move from one hospital to another just for treatment.

Vikas says that after approaching the first hospital, they were told that he had no facilities to get a coronavirus test. They then went to the Pushpanjali Medical Center in Karkardooma, where they say their symptoms were checked, but again they were not equipped to handle patients with Covid-19.

“Then we went to Max Patparganj and the situation was even worse there. They had no beds, but after pleading with them to admit him because his condition was getting worse and he was having trouble breathing, they finally agreed but said they would admit it as an emergency, asking me to deposit 50,000 in advance, “said Jain, who says he had several tests done before he was finally reviewed by Covid-19.

“On June 2, around 8 a.m., he was tested for Covid-19 and before that, we were told that his blood sugar was high, that he had water in his lungs, and that he also had problems Kidneys. They also wanted my dialysis permit, but I declined. After the test, we waited a whole day and on June 3 at 9 am, we learned he had tested positive. The hospital refused to treat him further, saying they had no beds for Covid-19 patients, “said Jain, stating that the family was shocked by the unavailability of beds. Vikas says that her brother-in-law had diabetes, but lived a healthy life.

When Max was asked for an alternative, Jain said they were referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur. “We asked them to make sure there were beds, but when we arrived around 2 in the afternoon on June 3, we were told that a bed would be needed in the ICU for her condition, and there was none available. Then we were told that We went to the GTB Hospital, but we had to wait almost two hours since there was no private ambulance ready to take a Covid-19 patient and the government ambulance was not arriving. Finally, I convinced a private ambulance to take him to GTB and we arrived at 5 pm “Jain, who says that after being admitted, little attention was paid to his brother-in-law.

Jain says that within hours, Narender’s condition deteriorated and she died at 7:30 p.m. “We kept asking them to put him on a respirator, but they said it wasn’t necessary. After that, we waited a couple of hours and there was no one there to move his body to the morgue. When someone came, it was just a staff assistant and I had to help him, “said Jain, who says that when they arrived at Nigambodh Ghat for cremation the next day, it was full of bodies cremated according to the Covid-19 protocol. “We waited almost three hours for cremation as there were so many bodies in front of us.”

Jain, who has since even posted on Facebook, warning others to take the situation seriously and not venture out, says his sister and three children have also tested positive now. “In the hospital you would assume they would be better prepared, but we moved his body around us in many places. My brother was diabetic, but otherwise he was healthy and we lost him in a matter of days. We can only hope that others do not suffer like us” , He says.

When contacted, an official from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital told TOI that they were not aware of the facts of the case and will investigate the details.

However, Max says that the 80 beds commissioned for Covid-19 care were full at the time, but immediate patient care was provided when he was admitted and referred to the GTB hospital after he tested positive.

“The patient had a known history of diabetes and hypertension. He was immediately treated and stabilized by the emergency team, the respiratory team, the medical team and the nephrology team in the emergency room. Meanwhile, his swabs were sent and the report was received the same day as positive. The patient required admission to the ICU and, due to the unavailability of ICU beds in the hospital, he was referred to the GTB hospital for further treatment, “Max Healthcare said in a statement.

“Our medical team coordinated for an ICU bed at GTB and the patient was transferred in an ACLS ambulance thereafter. There are 80 beds ordered at Max Hospital, Patparganj, for Covid’s care. These have been fully occupied and we are doing everything possible to accommodate the patients who come to our emergency, “the statement added.

