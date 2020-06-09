Day 1 of reopening public places: key updates | India News
NEW DELHI: Worshipers and shoppers wore masks, stood 6 feet (2 meters) and went through thermal scanners at religious sites and shopping malls in cities as India tentatively emerged from a 75-day shutdown.
However, social distancing norms were violated in various places when devotees crowded places of worship.
Here’s a look at updates from various states:
WEST BENGALA
- Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments reopened in West Bengal on Monday after a gap of more than two
months with the state government allowing more relaxations as part of “Unlock-1”, the first phase of a calibrated departure from the coronavirus-induced blockade across the country.
- The state government has officially extended the blockade in the state until June 30.
- People took to the streets of Kolkata in large numbers, and many mocked the rules of social estrangement.
- Traffic snarls were reported from various areas of the metropolis as government offices began operating with 70 percent attendance and most private offices and establishments resumed near-normal operation.
- Although government buses were at full power, private buses were fewer in number, adding to commuter problems, as other modes of public transportation, such as the subway and local trains, have not yet started operations.
GUJARAT
- Most of the temples, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices in Gujarat reopened after almost 75 days with specific guidelines to follow in these places.
- Mosques, gurdwaras and churches were also reopened after disinfection.
- The Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka, the Somnath Temple in Veraval, the Shamlaji Temple in Aravalli, the ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad, the Ambika Temple in Surat, the Balaji Temple in Rajkot and the temples in the main places were opened to the public in Gujarat . The presence in some places was marked and in some marginal places.
- The famous Bhadrakali and Camp Hanuman temples in Ahmedabad were not opened due to being in containment zones. The Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha will not reopen until June 12, and the Shaktipeeth Temple in Bahucharaji and the Jalaram Temple in Virpur, both famous as pilgrimages, will reopen on June 15.
- Restaurants such as hotels and restaurants opened throughout the state from 8 a.m. at 7 p.m. Restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 percent of capacity. Hotels have been allowed to operate 24 hours and in full force.
- Store owners at various shopping centers across the state seemed happy to reopen after two and a half months. Store owners were seen preparing themselves and their places to greet customers in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and other places in Gujarat. Shopping malls can also operate from 8 am to 7 pm.
UTTARAKHAND
- Most of the temples in Uttarakhand reopened for devotees on Monday after an interval of more than three months, except for the famous Chardham in the Garhwal Himalayas and those within the boundaries of the Dehradun municipal area.
- Except for Chardham and the temples located within the Dehradun municipal area, all shrines in the state have been reopened, said Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman.
- The decision to reopen Chardham, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, for pilgrims will be made in a day or two after priests and stakeholders are confident of the matter, he said.
- Chardham priests oppose opening their doors to crowds of devotees who may come from high-load COVID-19 areas.
UTTAR PRADESH
- The malls opened Monday in Lucknow, but the stores inside the malls remained closed.
- Adarsh Vyapar Mandal said that most of the stores in the malls did not reopen on Monday in support of their demands.
- “Merchants also want the rental and maintenance fee for the next 12 months to be lowered as well, since all merchants have suffered losses during closing. They are not in a position to pay exorbitant rents charged by shopping malls,” the organization. said.
BIHAR
- Houses of worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants reopened in Bihar after a gap of more than two months on Monday.
- The administration of Mahavir Mandir, a famous temple in Patna, has made all the arrangements to welcome the devotees.
- A thermal evaluation is being carried out at the entrance door of the temple, while automatic hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at various locations inside and outside the temple.
- Large numbers of people packed the temple on Monday.
- “I am extremely happy to have come here today, as it is the anniversary of my marriage. I have come here to seek blessings for a better future. I had visited the temple a day before closing,” said one woman.
- Similar arrangements were made at the Patna Sahib Gurdwara and the Vishnupad temple in Gaya.
- However, the Mahabodhi Temple will reopen on June 10, said Arvind Kumar Singh, a member of the Bodhgaya Temple Administration Committee.
- The P&M Mall, a major shopping mall in the state capital, is ready to receive people after more than two months.
- Except for a few, most of the stores were closed.
- Waiters were seen wearing face masks and gloves in restaurants, which has reduced their seating arrangements by up to 50 percent of their ability to maintain social distance.
DELHI
- Business remained slender as shopping malls and shopping malls in the national capital reopened on Monday after more than two months, and only a few people went out shopping and eating.
- Although most of the stores, offices and restaurants reopened in Saket’s Select City Walk, one of the most important shopping malls in the city, only a few shoppers visited it in the first hours.
- The focus remained on hourly disinfection of common areas, contactless shopping, and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
- Staff were seen measuring body temperature and keeping a record of visitors who entered the facility. A non-contact disinfectant dispenser and a disinfection tunnel were installed at the entrance door of the shopping center.
Rajasthan
- Many shopping malls in Jaipur reopened on Monday, as the state government decided to gradually reduce the restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19.
- “All arrangements have been made for disinfection and thermal scanning. A buffer area has also been created where material and goods will be kept for a certain period of time before being moved to stores, “said Anoop Bartaria, MD of Jaipur’s World Trade Park shopping center.
- He said: “The entire shopping center has been disinfected and the disinfection provision is also present in different places.”
- However, some hotels and restaurants remained closed despite the authorities’ permission to start their businesses.
ODISHA & lt; br & gt;
- All religious sites and shopping malls in Odisha will remain closed until June 30 in light of the growing cases of Covid-19.
- All movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums, meeting rooms, and the like are also closed until June 30.
ASSAM
- Worship places, shopping malls and restaurants in Assam reopened to the public on Monday after being closed for about two and a half months since the closure began on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- Temples, mosques and gurudwaras, as well as shopping malls and restaurants allowed people to enter while ensuring compliance with the rules of social distancing.
- Churches have been open to believers for the past two and a half months to come alone to offer prayers, several church leaders said.
- Bura Committee Vice President (Jame) Masjid in Guwahati, Jonab Giasuddin Ahmed, said mosques across the state opened on Monday allowing only 20 people at a time, while taking all preventive measures in compliance with government directives.
- The annual Ambubachi Mela will not take place this year on June 22, as scheduled, for the first time in Shakti Peeth’s history.
- E-commerce activities for all products are allowed until 7pm.
- All car dealerships and outlets can operate between 7 am and 7 pm.
TELANGANA
Houses of worship and shopping malls reopened in Telangana on Monday after a prolonged shutdown, with strict Covid-19 preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
- The temples reopened throughout the state, except in the containment zones, and various precautionary measures are being followed, such as social distancing and the use of masks.
- Famous shrines, including the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Hyderabad, the Sri Rama Temple in Bhadrachalam, and the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri were among those that reopened.
- AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi had asked the faithful to follow certain precautions.
- “As the mosques reopen tomorrow, we will be eager to pray together again. However, we cannot ignore that # covid19 is not going anywhere and we must take some precautions: …” he tweeted on Sunday.
- The Methodist Church in India, the Hyderabad Regional Conference, decided not to have Worship Services until June 30 in church buildings in the interest of people’s health and lives, the sources said.
- However, online services would continue, they said.
- The state government had previously allowed ‘religious places / places of worship for the public, along with hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls since Monday in areas outside of the containment zones, although the closure is in effect until June 30.
- When contacted, a customer service executive at the Central shopping center said the city’s three shopping malls have been reopened.
PRADESH ARUNACHAL
- The shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Arunachal Pradesh reopened on Monday after a hiatus of almost two and a half months due to the coronavirus-induced blockade.
- However, the places of worship will remain closed until June 30.
- It was observed that the authorities of the shopping centers of the state capital carried out a thermal inspection of the clients and disinfected them, in addition to forcing the use of masks and social distancing.
- However, several fast food outlets have only started take-home services.