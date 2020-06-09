India Top Headlines

Confrontation in East Ladakh: Indian and Chinese armies agree to peacefully resolve dispute India News

NEW DELHI: A series of military talks between India and China were held in the wake of tensions over the border issue and both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in accordance with various bilateral agreements between the two nations, according to the ministry of affairs. External.

The ministry, in a statement, said that in recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.

On June 6, 2020, in the Chushul-Moldo region, a meeting was held between the Leh-based Corps Commander and the Chinese Commander.

“It took place in a cordial and positive environment. Both parties agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and taking into account the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the border regions between India and China are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations, “added the ministry.

Both sides, the ministry said, noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to further development of the relationship.

At their landmark informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region in the interest of development. of bilateral cooperation. relations.

The summit took place months after a 73-day military confrontation in Doklam that raised fears of a war between the two Asian giants.

He said that the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic commitments to resolve the situation and guarantee peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the Leh-based commanding general of 14 corps, while the Chinese side was led by the commander of the Major General of the Tibet Military District, Liu Lin.

The Indian delegation is known to have lobbied for the restoration of the status quo ante in all sensitive areas along the Current Line of Control (LAC) in addition to seeking the withdrawal of additional Chinese troops from the region. LAC is the de facto border.

Sources said India did not expect any “concrete results” from the meeting, but believes it is important since high-level military dialogue could pave the way for a negotiated solution to the tense confrontation.

Saturday’s talks also came a day after the two countries held diplomatic talks during which both sides agreed to handle their “differences” through peaceful discussions, while respecting each other’s sensibilities and concerns.

After the fighting began early last month, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will take a firm approach to deal with the aggressive stance of Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The Chinese military has been gradually increasing its strategic reserves at its rear bases near LAC by rushing into artillery weapons, infantry fighting vehicles and heavy military equipment, the sources said.

China has also improved its presence in certain areas along the Current Control Line in northern Sikkim and Uttarakhand, after which India has also reinforced its presence by sending additional troops, they said.

The trigger for the confrontation was China’s stiff opposition to India that placed a key highway in an Finger area around Pangong Tso Lake in addition to the construction of another highway connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie Highway in the Valley of Galwan.

The path in the Finger area at Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to conduct patrols. India has already decided not to stop any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh, in light of the Chinese protests.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers violently clashed on May 5 and 6. The incident at Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in northern Sikkim on May 9.

The border dispute between India and China spans the 3,488 kilometers long LAC. China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, while India disputes it.

Both sides have been asserting that, pending the final resolution of the boundary problem, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

(With PTI tickets) Watch India and China agree to resolve border situation peacefully after military talks

Reference page