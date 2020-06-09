Arvind Kejriwal Corona: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ill, to undergo Covid-19 test | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed symptoms similar to Covid’s and will undergo a test to detect the coronavirus.Due to a mild fever and sore throat since Sunday night, the prime minister canceled all scheduled meetings and isolated himself.Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.The Delhi Prime Minister has a medical history of diabetes and cough.A source said Covid’s test of the prime minister will take place on Monday. Fever and sore throat are among the symptoms of coronavirus.

Delhi reports more than 1,000 cases daily in the past few days. So far, the capital has reported 28,936 positive Covid cases, of which 10,999 patients, including many who received ventilators, have recovered. A total of 812 people have died from the coronavirus in Delhi so far.

On video: Delhi CM Kejriwal sick, to take Covid test tomorrow: Sources