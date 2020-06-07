lawmakers-in-eight-countries-form-new-alliance-to-counter-china

India Top Headlines

A group of lawmakers from eight democracies, including the United States, has launched a new inter-parliamentary alliance to help counter what they say is the threat that China’s growing influence represents for world trade, security and human rights.The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, launched on Friday, comes as the United States struggles to muster a coherent alliance to confront China’s growing economic and diplomatic influence, and prompts foreign governments to condemn Beijing’s move to impose legislation on national security about Hong Kong that threatens the autonomy of the city.The group said its objective is “to build appropriate and coordinated responses, and to help design a proactive and strategic approach on issues related to the People’s Republic of China.” US Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democrat Bob Menendez, former Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, European Parliament foreign affairs committee member Miriam Lexmann, and prominent British Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith are all co-chairs of the newly launched group.“China, under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, represents a global challenge,” Rubio, a frequent critic of Beijing and a supporter of US legislation targeting China for his actions in Hong Kong, said in a video message on Twitter.Beijing has repeatedly emphasized that the situation in Hong Kong is an internal affair, while China’s broader economic and diplomatic expansion does not pose a threat to the world.“We urge a small number of politicians to respect the facts, respect the basic rules of international relations, abandon the Cold War mindset, stop interfering in internal affairs and make political movements for selfish interests,” said the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang in regular news. briefing in Beijing on Friday.The alliance said China’s economic growth is pushing the rules-based global order and that countries Those who have tried to confront Beijing have done so mainly alone, and “often at great cost.” The list of participating nations includes the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, Sweden, Norway, as well as members of the European Parliament.Several of those nations have faced intense economic or political consequences for crossing China’s strategic ambitions.The Trump administration’s firm efforts to rewrite the bilateral trade relationship with China have sparked a protracted trade war that has had global consequences, while other efforts have seen American journalists expelled from China.Canada saw two of its citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained without trial as a result of the arrest of a Chinese executive at Huawei Technologies Co. Norway saw trade relations with China derail for six years, and salmon exports plummeted, after a Chinese dissident received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Australia’s efforts to hold China accountable for the Covid-19 pandemic, which first erupted in the mainland city of Wuhan, have led to new tariffs on Australian barley and meat bans.

“The time has come for democratic countries to unite in a common defense of our shared values,” Smith, the UK legislator, said on Twitter.