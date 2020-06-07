Kerala Elephant News: One Arrested, Efforts To Catch More Accused, Says Forest Minister Kochi News

India Top Headlines

PALAKKAD: In a breakthrough in the case related to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala , one person was arrested on Friday.

“One person was arrested today. There are more defendants in the case and efforts are being made to catch them,” Kerala Forest Minister K Raju told reporters.

Forest and police officials are conducting a joint investigation into the death of the elephant and a “very fruitful investigation” is underway, he said.

The Kerala Forest Department in a tweet said: “KFD has focused on the culprits and has recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case.”

The incident sparked national outrage, with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, among others, reacting to him.

Sources from the forest department said yesterday that three people were under the scanner of the joint investigation team of its staff and the Kerala police and that two more people were being sought.

The department had said there was no conclusive evidence that the elephant’s lower jaw injury was caused by a pineapple stuffed with cookies and “could be a possibility.”

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected of consuming a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers that exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest.

Died in the Velliyar river a week later, on May 27.

The tragic end of the pachyderm came to light after a forest officer posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating it.

